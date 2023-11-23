Range Rover stolen in Hebden Bridge is recovered by police
A stolen Range Rover has been recovered by police in Halifax.
The vehicle was stolen in Hebden Bridge on Tuesday night but was recovered yesterday (Wednesday) thanks to help from a member of the public.
West Yorkshire Police say no arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident but that enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with any information can call 101 or visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it.