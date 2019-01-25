Read the incriminating text messages from corrupt West Yorkshire Police officer 'fitting up' suspects

Elizabeth Belton boasted to her friend how they had played two burglars "at their own game" during a series of incriminating text messages.

Jurors were shown transcripts of text messages exchanged between Belton and constable Judith Mulligan revealing how they bent the rules to secure convictions against two men.

Elizabeth Belton was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court

The messages, recovered from a police-issue Blackberry, revealed how arrangements were made for images of two burglary suspect to be sent to Mulligan ahead of her attending an identity procedure.

The pair continued to text each other with updates as they tracked the progress of the case up until the two men picked out by Mulligan were jailed.

One message from Belton to Mulligan stated: "You've fit em up."

Belton and Mulligan also sent each other texts during New Year's Eve celebrations toasting their success in securing convictions against the men.

Mulligan's message refers to the case as a "pretty good result all round."

Belton replies: "They deserve it. I hate burglars. And to play them at their own game."

After the case, A West Yorkshire Police Spokesperson said: “West Yorkshire Police expects all of its officers and police staff to maintain the highest standards of professional behaviour.

"Regardless of the motives of the officers convicted in this isolated case, there is no doubt that their conduct was a gross error of professional judgement, that has not only transcended the standards of professional behaviour and Code of Ethics, but constituted a criminal offence.

"This is totally unacceptable and undermines public trust and confidence.

“The finding of the jury today has reaffirmed that regardless of any position in society or public office that no one is beyond reproach and will be brought to justice.

"West Yorkshire Police would like to reassure the public that such reprehensible behaviour is not indicative of the vast majority of police officers and police staff who maintain the highest standards of professional behaviour.”



Full transcript of text messages

September 27, 2013. (shortly after the attempted burglary)

Mulligan to Belton.

"I've just got two locked up for attempt burglary. I'm turning into a real policewoman - when did that happen?"

Belton to Mulligan (one minute later)

"Bloody Hell. At yours?"

[Phone call from Mulligan to Belton, lasting 19minutes 02 second]

Belton to Gother.

"If your're working, get the bods (junior officers) to take pictures of the two Bradford nominals (suspects) locked up in Pudsey from School Street. She may have to go to id parade and she's a good girl is Jude one of my best mates. bobbies are writing the cjas (crime reports) re clothing etc"

Belton to Mulligan

"I have spoken to mo gother and sorted re id and clothing etc x"

Gother to Belton

"Pics on there way"

Belton to Gother

"Top man"

Mulligan to Belton

"**** says 'I don't know who you've been speaking to but ma'am Belton asked us to bring these. I'd only knocked nearly 20 years off their ages."

Belton to Mulligan

'Lol'

Belton to Gother

"Are they trustworthy not to mention photos? x"

Gother to Belton

"Absolutely 100 per cent."

Saturday September 28, 2013

Mulligan to Belton

"Go to go to Viper (identity procedure) later x"

Belton to Mulligan

"I thought you would. That's why I got pictures. But do mention them lol."

Mulligan to Belton

"Did you mean don't mention them?"

Belton to Mulligan

"Oops - yes"

[Mulligan attends identification procedure later that day]

Belton to Mulligan

"How did the Viper go?"

[Phone call from Mulligan to Belton, lasting 20 minutes]

Belton to Mulligan

"Those two are still in (custody). Further interviews. Keep you updated lol"

Mulligan to Belton

"Did I get them right then?"

Belton to Mulligan

"Don't know I'm assuming so."

Mulligan to Belton

"I hope so I will be well impressed with myself if I did."

Mulligan to Belton

"B****y hell. Charged and remanded"

Belton to Mulligan

"Have they rang you? That's great"

Mulligan to Belton

"Yes just rang now so didn't do too badly with the viper"

Belton to Mulligan

"Fantastic. The little s***s."

[Defendants appear before magistrates on Monday September 30]

Mulligan to Belton

"Do you know at court what happened with my villains? I don't want to look on (police computer)."

Belton to Mulligan

"Leave it with me"

Belton to Mulligan

""RIC" (Remanded in custody)

Mulligan to Belton

"Top job"

Belton to Mulligan

"You've fit em up. Lol x"

Mulligan to Belton

"That'll teach them to try and burgle a single mum looking out for her 2 children and let that be a lesson to them. Stay away from Pudsey!!!"

New Year's Eve 2013

Mulligan to Belton

"Don't need to go to court any more. Happy New Year"

Belton to Mulligan

"Fantastic. Happy New Year to you too."

(After the sentencing of the defendants)

Mulligan to Belton

"My burglars got sentenced yesterday, 12 months and 28 months"

Belton to Mulligan

"Good. Should've been longer."

Mulligan to Belton

"The other was recalled (to prison) as a result and will get this added on so pretty good result all around lol."

Belton to Mulligan

"They deserve it. I hate burglars. And to play them at their own game."