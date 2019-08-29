Reckless Calderdale driver caught speeding 18mph over legal limit

A reckless driver was caught speeding 18mph over the legal limit during a speed check operation by Calderdale police.

Officers carried out the operation on Dewsbury Road which goes through Rastrick and Elland on August 15.

A total of 289 vehicles were recorded in the area between 3.20pm and 6.20pm

Vehicles travelling at, and in excess of 36 MPH in the 30 MPH Zone were recorded with details taken of the VRM (Registration Number), vehicle make, colour, speed, time and location.

In addition, a ‘Tally’ sheet was used to record the total number of vehicles, passing the checkpoint, travelling between speeds of 17 MPH to those travelling to the maximum recorded speed of 48 MPH.

This information enables averages to be determined and to gauge the numbers of vehicles exceeding the speed limits and those complying with them.

The police force said: "As it was impossible to gather speeds of all vehicles passing the checkpoint (at peak time), a window of one hour between 3.20pm and 4.20pm was used to gather data which is shown below.

Result of Window Check

Total vehicles recorded – 289

112 vehicles logged travelling above 30MPH (39%) – Maximum speed recorded 48 MPH.

30 vehicles logged travelling at, or in excess of, 36 MPH (10%)

A spokesperson for Calderdale police said: "The volume of traffic along this stretch of road was high and vehicle counts at peak time revealed that as many as 1800 to 2000 vehicles per hour rate were passing the checkpoint, which made it impossible to log the speeds of all vehicles.

"Many vehicles slowed down when the drivers became visually aware of the presence of Police Support Staff. Also drivers reduced their speeds, having been pre-warned by other drivers of the existence of the camera. Both aspects acted as a deterrent, albeit temporary.

"That Police Support Staff were taking positive action to curb speeds in the area was welcomed by local residents.

"Warning letters will be sent to 47 offenders advising them to become more speed conscious in future, and also to inform them that details have been put on record and that action may be taken against re-offenders."

