Record number of electricity thefts in West Yorkshire, new figures reveal
People stole electricity on a record number of occasions in West Yorkshire last year, figures show.
Electricity theft – which can be carried out by tampering with a line or bypassing a meter – has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Home Office figures show West Yorkshire Police received 424 reports of the "dishonest use of electricity" in the year to March – up from 388 in 2020-21, and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.
Across England and Wales, 3,600 such offences were recorded in 2021-22 – up 13% on the year before and the most since comparable records began in 2012-13.
Around 1,100 of these occurred between January and March – almost double the number recorded over the same period in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Stay Energy Safe, operated by Crimestoppers, says tampering with a meter can lead to wires overheating, the damage of property and potentially loss of life.