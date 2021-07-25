Recorded crimes fall again in West Yorkshire latest figures reveal

This trend builds on the last published 12-month figures, to December 2020, which showed an 11 per cent drop.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins QPM said: “We are pleased to see the continuation in the downward trend of reported crime. Crime was reducing across West Yorkshire even before the impact of Covid, which has had a further impact on some crime types

“The crime reductions we are seeing are the result of the sustained and focused efforts of our officers and staff, working with partners and communities, every hour of every day.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins QPM

“I would like to pay tribute to the officers and staff of West Yorkshire Police, who have not only reduced crime, but have simultaneously dealt with policing a pandemic and in many cases, had to manage the effects of Covid on themselves and their families.

“We have worked tirelessly to ensure crime is recorded accurately and appropriately, so I am confident in the integrity of these figures. We received a grading of “Outstanding” from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS) in respect of Crime Data Integrity. We are only one of four Forces who achieved this high standard.

“Once again I am pleased to see that crime reductions in West Yorkshire are beyond those recorded nationally, though that national reduction is itself good news for everyone.

“I am determined that, as life returns to normal for the country, we will redouble our efforts to maintain this trend, engaging with our communities and making West Yorkshire an even safer place to live, work and visit.”

Figures released today by the Office for National Statistics show that overall crime in the county went down by 13.3% in the 12 months ending March 2021, compared to the previous year. That is higher than the national average (England and Wales) of a 13.1% decrease and there were significant reductions in West Yorkshire in:

Violence with injury – down by 15.2% (4,135 fewer offences)

Violence without injury - down by 12.3% (5,368 fewer victims)

Sexual offences – down 10.6% (883 fewer offences)

Theft offences – down by 36.2% (32,564 less crimes recorded)

Robbery offences – down by 31.6% (over 1,000 fewer offences)

Burglary (residential) – down by 32.4% (more than 5,000 fewer offences)

Burglary (business and community) – down by 44.4% (2,653 fewer offences)