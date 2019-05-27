Road closed both ways and buses diverted due to rolled over car at Stump Cross

A road has been closed both ways and buses diverted due to a rolled over car at Stump Cross.

It happened on the A6036 Bradford Road on Monday, May 27.

The road is closed both ways from Westercroft Lane to A58 Leeds Road according to The AA.

There is heavy traffic due to the accident.

Fire and ambulance were in attendance.

Buses in Halifax and buses towards Bradford are diverted.

First Bus said in a statement on Twitter: "Due to RTC after Northowram Buses are diverted from shelf roundabout."

Metro Travel News said buses are unable to serve Northowram.

It said: "Service 682 diverting from Shelf roundabout to Hipperholme.

"Unable to serve Northowram to an accident"