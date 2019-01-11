Robber jailed after targeting a pharmacy at knifepoint in Halifax

A robber who robbed a pharmacy in Halifax at knifepoint has been jailed for more then three at Leeds Crown Court after the scarf he used to cover his face proved to be his downfall.

Anjum Zaffer, aged 41 of Akeds Road, Halifax was sentenced yesterday for robbery and for possession of a bladed article after pleading guilty to the offences.

CCTV of Zaffer threatening staff in the pharmacy.

The court heard that during the robbery at Heath Pharmacy, on Free School Lane, Zaffer used a kitchen knife to terrify staff into handing over prescription drugs and a small amount of cash.

He also attempted to disguise himself by covering his face with a scarf but shortly after the robbery the scarf and gloves were found by a local resident in their dustbin. Both contained DNA leading to Zaffer. The scarf also had a distinctive pattern which was highlighted on CCTV footage.

Det Insp Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “Zaffer carried out his shocking crime with no regard for the impact his actions would have on his victims and I hope the fact he is now safely behind bars will offer them, as well as the wider community, some comfort.

“I would also like to offer my thanks to the member of the public who assisted us in the case and it just goes to show that reporting suspicious instances can make a real difference.”