Rogue trader who took deposit from elderly Halifax victim avoids jail

A rogue trader who took deposits from elderly victims including one from Halifax has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Mohammed Nasim Liaqat (36) of Brantwood Villas, Heaton, Bradford, who traded as “A to Z Home Improvements Ltd” was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court for three offences under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008. M

Mr Liaqat (also known as ‘Adam’) took a total of £3681 in deposits from three elderly victims (in Halifax, Shipley and Newton Aycliffe) to supply and fit double glazing.

Having taken the money all promises to fit the windows were broken, further promises to refund the monies were also broken and Mr Liaqat then became highly elusive.

A phone number he left with one victim actually belonged to Bradford Probation Service.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC, commented on the public displeasure for rogue trading and ordered Mr Liaqat pay compensation of £3681 back to the victims within 12 months.

Liaqat has previously pleaded guilty to all three charges at Bradford Magistrates Court.

The conviction was secured by the West Yorkshire Financial Exploitation and Abuse Team (WYFEAT), which is a multi-agency partnership between Trading Standards, West Yorkshire Police, Adult Social Care professionals and supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire, with the aim of combatting rogue traders who prey on the vulnerable.

Liaqat was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Linda Davis, Trading Standards Manager for West Yorkshire Trading Standards said: “We are extremely pleased that the Courts recognise the serious threat posed by rogue traders to elderly and vulnerable people and that this defendant has received a court order to pay compensation.

"This Service will not tolerate the unscrupulous tactics of rogue traders. I would urge anyone wishing to report unfair sales tactics or seek advice on doorstep crime to contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 04 05 06.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner and SCAMbassador’, who has helped to provide joint funding for the WYFEAT initiative added: “Cases like this are exactly why I provided funding for this joint team.

"Their work to tackle rogue traders to help protect and support victims, particularly those that are vulnerable is fantastic and this outcome is testament to that.

"I would like to pass on my thanks to the WYFEAT, prosecutors and the courts for helping to bring Mr Liaqat to justice for these offences.”