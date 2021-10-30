Scary spike in burglaries as clocks change research reveals

Last year, Halifax Home Insurance had a 107 per cent increase in claims for burglaries between April and October – the months when days start getting longer and shorter respectively.

As the country emerged from lockdown this year and people began socialising, the insurer had another spike in claims with a 42 per cent increase between January and August.

The date of the clocks changing is particularly ghoulish this year – landing on Halloween – when more people may be outside trick or treating or at parties this year, leaving homes empty for thieves.

Tim Downes, Senior Claims Manager, Halifax Home Insurance, said: “Some of us might be looking forward to an opportunity for quiet evenings in, especially if the summer has been spent catching up on socialising.

“However when the clocks change, we also see an increase in burglary as shady corners provide the perfect opportunity for burglars to slip into homes. Taking some easy steps to protect properties during the darker days can pay off in the long run.”