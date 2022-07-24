Scooter seized from youth in Halifax

Officers said the youth was near Broad Street Plaza in Halifax town centre when he was found riding the scooter without insurance or a full licence.

Police in Halifax have been targeting nuisance bikes and scooters in response to community concerns.

Under current law, electric scooters qualify under the same laws as motor vehicles, with unlicensed riders facing points on their license and hefty fines.

The youth was stopped in Halifax town centre

Meanwhile, police carrying out a road safety crackdown in Illingworth and Mixenden found four drivers using mobile phones while driving.

The officers, working as part of Operation Hawmill, also stopped a driver on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

And officers working as part of the same operation in Ripponden seized two vehicles being driven without insurance and issued five tickets to people not wearing seatbelts.

They also issued a ticket for failing to comply with a No Entry sign and another for driving without insurance.

One driver was reported for summons for driving while disqualified - two days before the ban was due to expire.