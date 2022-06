Officers from the Lower Valley carried out the operation with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

They issued five prohibition notices for various dangerous defects and three Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme warnings.

Four people were reported for not wearing seatbelts and one person was found driving without a license.

Police tackling road safety in West Vale yesterday