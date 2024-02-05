Search for owners of suspected stolen bikes after three teens arrested in Calderdale village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have released images of the bikes in the hope of reuniting them with their rightful owners.

The bikes were seized as suspected stolen property during the arrest of the three teenagers on Sunday, January 28.

They are a red Carrera mountain bike and a blue Verve Crossfire.

One of the bikes suspected to have been stolen

Anyone with information about the owners of either of the bikes is being asked to contact the Calderdale District Investigation Team by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling officers on 101, quoting crime reference 13240051178.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Anyone with details about any other crime or concerns about crime in their area can also contact police using these methods.