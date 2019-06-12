Secure you house warning issued by Calderdale police as burglars break into house

Calderdale police officers are warning people to make sure their homes are secure and not leave valuable possessions on show

The advice comes after a daytime burglary on June 5 at Healey Wood Road, Rastrick.

The patio doors of the property were forced open and a number of items were taken.

A spokesperson for the Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Team said: "Burglaries often increase during the sunny weather, when burglars take advantage of doors and windows being left open.

"However, crime prevention doesn't have to cost a lot of money - taking simple measures such as locking your doors and windows, not leaving valuables on display and using your alarm can significantly reduce your chances of being a victim.

Here's some simple steps that everyone can take to improve their home security

Always lock your doors and windows even when you’re at home

Always take the key out of the lock and keep it in a safe place - do not leave keys in reach of the letterbox, a cat flap, or on view through a window.

Make sure items such as car keys, laptops, tablets, phones and cash cannot be seen through a window.

Do not leave power cables or charger units for laptops and tablets plugged in and on show.

If you are out, try to make your home look occupied by using a timer switch to control lights.

Make sure Euro cylinder locks have achieved - TS 007 (3 star rating) or Sold Secure Diamond Standard for lock cylinders (SS312).

If you have a burglar alarm always remember to switch it on when you leave the house or when you go to bed.