Security guard needs hospital treatment after being attacked trying to stop a man leaving Boots in Halifax town centre

A security guard was attacked while trying to stop a man leaving Halifax town centre’s Boots store.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:20 GMT
The woman needed hospital treatment after being pushed to the ground and landing on her arm at the store on Market Street.

Police said she had been trying to stop the man who had triggered the shop’s security alarm while leaving.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

The attack happened in Halifax town centreThe attack happened in Halifax town centre
They are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone who has information that might help their investigation.

The assault happened at 4.41pm on Sunday, August 13.

Anyone who can help should call Calderdale District Police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting reference 13230450302.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.