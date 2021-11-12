Security to be stepped up when needed as concerns grow over Halifax crime levels

Coun Jenny Lynn made the pledge after concerns about rising crime levels in Halifax were raised at Calderdale Council’s Cabinet.

Coun James Baker (Lib Dem, Warley) said he was concerned about rising crime.

Looking at the crime statistics, he had read there had been 560 violent and, or, sexual offences in the last month and 4,004 in the last quarter, the highest level since 2019.

Police patrols in Halifax town centre

“I wanted to ask what measures are Cabinet taking to make sure Halifax is a safe town to go out in and to tackle the causes of the rising crime?” said Coun Baker.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Lynn (Lab, Park) said the district was not under particular scrutiny by West Yorkshire Police for its crime performance.

“However, we are working with our partners to create a safer Calderdale ,” she said.

The council had invested heavily in its community protection service and this had seen increased warden presence across Calderdale, said Coun Lynn.

“We particularly recognise that Halifax is a key area of concern given the number of people frequenting the area and night and that, mixed with alcohol and other substances, and the fact individuals, finding a new norm following numerous lockdowns linked to the pandemic, may not always behave as we would want them to.

“We have a number of tools available to us which we utilise weekly to keep the people safe, specifically in the town centre.

“Our community safety officers work closely with West Yorkshire Police every weekend with numerous patrols around our hotspot areas and the deployments are led by intelligence received, through the council and West Yorkshire policing channels, but also information that comes to our Shopwatch and night time economy radio scheme,” she said.

Coun Lynn said this also included CCTV, the safety teams having a good relationship with door staff and Pubwatch, helping them where required, and Street Angels and the Safe Places teams offering safe spaces.

She was sure issues raised on social media would be raised at the next meeting of Calderdale’s Community Safety Partnership.

“What I really want to do is provide a reassurance that where we are aware of events that will bring more people into the night time economy we will provide an increased partnership with the police, and where necessary a joint patrol room to enhance the work that is already being delivered,” said Coun Lynn.