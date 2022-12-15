While neighbourhood crime and domestic abuse has decreased during that period, serious crimes were up by 28.4 per cent.

Serious crimes are defined as murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, infanticide, child destruction, causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving under the influence of drink or drugs, causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, assault with intent to cause serious harm and causing death by aggravated vehicle taking in the details provided for the area by West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Police and Crime Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crime figures are now broken down into three more definable sections for the first time, Calderdale Council Cabinet members, reviewing performance reports, heard.

Generic view of police tape at a crime scene cordoned off by the emergency services with an officer on guard.

Neighbourhood crime included burglary of homes, thefts of and from vehicles, vehicle interference and theft from persons – all specified by national performance measures.

In the last 12 months neighbourhood crime has decreased by more than 400 incidents although one aspect higher than last year is theft of motor vehicles, an element also an issue nationally following this crime type being in the news due to increased value of some car parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domestic abuse crimes have seen a 0.5 per cent drop on a year ago.

In other key performance indicators – received quarterly, six-monthly and annually – Calderdale’s provision of long term adult, health and social care remains stable, employment levels are improving though higher than pre-pandemic levels and there is a growing number of young people claiming unemployment benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An aerial views of part of Calderdale

Indicators show the council largely doing well against comparable authorities in reducing inequalities, good to middling in terms of strong and thriving towns and places and needing to improve carbon emissions in terms of climate action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data show strong performances in, for example, health issues including weight of children and physically active adults, supporting people to stay in their own homes for longer with care packages and good rehabilitation, education and business survival rates.

But there is poorer performance in road maintenance and building new homes, says the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad