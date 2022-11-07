Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the arrest and said enquiries are ongoing.

On the same day, they arrested another man on suspicion of persistent begging.

He was charged with four offences and will appear before court.

Police made several arrests over the past few days

And officers found another man who was wanted who they tracked down to Mixenden. The ofificers discovered the man hiding under a shed.

The previous day, police arrested a man in Illingworth who had failed to attend at court.

The team posted on social media: “If you haven’t attended court or know you are wanted, you can save the police time and money by simply handing yourself in.

"We will even give you as cup of tea for your time.”

