Serious sex attack and begging arrests in Halifax town centre

A man was arrested in Halifax town centre on Saturday on suspicion of a serious sexual offence.

By Sarah Fitton
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the arrest and said enquiries are ongoing.

On the same day, they arrested another man on suspicion of persistent begging.

He was charged with four offences and will appear before court.

Police made several arrests over the past few days

And officers found another man who was wanted who they tracked down to Mixenden. The ofificers discovered the man hiding under a shed.

The previous day, police arrested a man in Illingworth who had failed to attend at court.

The team posted on social media: “If you haven’t attended court or know you are wanted, you can save the police time and money by simply handing yourself in.

"We will even give you as cup of tea for your time.”

Anyone who has information about a wanted person or any crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

