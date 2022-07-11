Sex attack: Arrested man released on bail after assault in Sowerby Bridge

A man arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted in Sowerby Bridge has been released on bail.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:37 pm

As reported by the Courier, detectives are investigating a serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on Friday night.

Officers were called shortly after 11.30pm to the junction of Cemetery Lane and Sowerby New Road.

The area was taped off while investigations were carried out.

Police at the scene of the assault

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police have said the teenage victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation should call police via 101 or using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.

