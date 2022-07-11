Sex attack: Arrested man released on bail after assault in Sowerby Bridge

As reported by the Courier, detectives are investigating a serious sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on Friday night.
Officers were called shortly after 11.30pm to the junction of Cemetery Lane and Sowerby New Road.
The area was taped off while investigations were carried out.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Police have said the teenage victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.
Anyone with information that might help with the investigation should call police via 101 or using the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.