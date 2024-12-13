Sex attack at Calderdale village bus stop

A man has been sexually assaulted at a bus stop in a Calderdale village.

The attack happened at the stop outside Christ Church on Brighouse Road in Hipperholme.

Detectives say no one else is thought to have been there when the assault happened but there were a number of passers-by when the two men were sat next to each other beforehand.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his 40s, around 5ft 8ins tall, slim and with distinctively grey or silver hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a navy blue jumper underneath, and carrying a bag of clothes.

Officers from the Calderdale District Investigation Team are urging anyone who was in the area when the attack happened between 7.20pm and 7.50pm on Friday, November 29 or who may have seen a man matching the suspect’s description to come forward.

Information can be passed to Calderdale DIT via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101.