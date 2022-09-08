Sex attack at Halifax's Piece Hall

A woman in her 30s reported being touched over her clothing in the venue between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday.

The Piece Hall was hosting Calderdale Pride that day, which attracted more than 22,000 visitors.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 35-year-old man was arrested following the report and was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There were many members of the public present at the time and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale District Investigations Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220486486.