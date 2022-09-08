Sex attack at Halifax's Piece Hall
Police are investigating a sex attack at The Piece Hall in Halifax on Saturday.
A woman in her 30s reported being touched over her clothing in the venue between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday.
The Piece Hall was hosting Calderdale Pride that day, which attracted more than 22,000 visitors.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 35-year-old man was arrested following the report and was later bailed pending further enquiries.
"There were many members of the public present at the time and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the police’s investigation should call Calderdale District Investigations Team on 101, or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13220486486.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.