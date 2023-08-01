Police said the animal was attacked by a large brown dog on land near Cold Edge Road in Wainstalls.

West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rutal Crime team has posted that the sheep could die from its injuries.

"The dog was last seen heading towards the Mixenden area,” they said.

Police are looking for the owner of the dog with attacked the sheep

"If anyone recognises the dog in the picture, then please make contact on 101.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police’s website.