News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Sheep could die after being savaged by dog in Halifax say police

A sheep could die after being brutally attacked in Halifax today (Tuesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 22:12 BST- 1 min read

Police said the animal was attacked by a large brown dog on land near Cold Edge Road in Wainstalls.

West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rutal Crime team has posted that the sheep could die from its injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The dog was last seen heading towards the Mixenden area,” they said.

Police are looking for the owner of the dog with attacked the sheepPolice are looking for the owner of the dog with attacked the sheep
Police are looking for the owner of the dog with attacked the sheep
Most Popular

"If anyone recognises the dog in the picture, then please make contact on 101.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.