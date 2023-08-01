Sheep could die after being savaged by dog in Halifax say police
A sheep could die after being brutally attacked in Halifax today (Tuesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 22:12 BST- 1 min read
Police said the animal was attacked by a large brown dog on land near Cold Edge Road in Wainstalls.
West Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife and Rutal Crime team has posted that the sheep could die from its injuries.
"The dog was last seen heading towards the Mixenden area,” they said.
"If anyone recognises the dog in the picture, then please make contact on 101.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.