Shelf accident: Teenager who died after tragic Calderdale village crash named locally as Joe Walsh
Tributes have been pouring in for the 19-year-old who died in the accident on Brow Lane in Shelf.
Dozens of flowers have been placed at the scene of the tragic crash, along with messages dedicated to the teen.
As reported by the Courier, Joe was driving a white Seat Ibiza which was travelling down Brow Lane, towards Low Bentley, when it hit a wall shortly before 11.17pm.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another man – aged 18 - was taken to hospital in a critical condition which police said on Saturday was “thought to be life-threatening”.
Four others who had been in the car were also taken to hospital. Police have described their injuries as “not believed to be life-threatening”.
Police are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash or lives near Halifax Road and Brow Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any footage that might help the police investigation.
Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or being driven in the area before the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101LiveChat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230584662.