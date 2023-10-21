A 19-year-old man has died after a crash in Calderdale last night.

Another man – aged 18 – is fighting for his life after the accident on Brow Lane in Shelf shortly before 11.17pm.

A white Seat Ibiza was travelling down Brow Lane, towards Low Bentley, when it hit a wall.

The 19-year-old who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition which police say is “thought to be life-threatening”.

Four other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash were also hurt. Police have described their injuries as “not believed to be life-threatening” and say all were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police have taped off the road this morning while investigations takes place.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash or lives near Halifax Road and Brow Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any footage that might help the police investigation.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or being driven in the area before the accident.