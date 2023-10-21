Shelf accident: Young man dead and another fighting for his life after crash in Calderdale village last night
Another man – aged 18 – is fighting for his life after the accident on Brow Lane in Shelf shortly before 11.17pm.
A white Seat Ibiza was travelling down Brow Lane, towards Low Bentley, when it hit a wall.
The 19-year-old who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition which police say is “thought to be life-threatening”.
Four other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash were also hurt. Police have described their injuries as “not believed to be life-threatening” and say all were taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Police have taped off the road this morning while investigations takes place.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash or lives near Halifax Road and Brow Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any footage that might help the police investigation.
Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or being driven in the area before the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101LiveChat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13230584662.