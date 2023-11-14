A second young man has died after a crash in Shelf.

Toby Barraclough, who was 18, was a passenger in a Seat Ibiza which hit a wall on Brow Lane three weeks ago.

He had been taken to hospital and was said at the time to be in a critical condition.

Police investigating the crash have today announced that he died on Sunday.

Toby Barraclough died three weeks after the crash in Shelf

His family have paid tribute to him, saying: “Toby was a fun-loving, energetic, fiercely-competitive, sporty young man.

"He was loved by so many people and his family will miss him so much.

"He would, however, want everybody close to him to live their lives to the full, with him in their hearts.”

Toby’s is the second life to have been lost after the crash.

Joe Walsh, who was 19 and said by police to have been driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other passengers were in the vehicle at the time and were treated for injuries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who was driving in the area or lives in near Halifax Road and Brow Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any footage that might help with their investigation.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or being driven in the area before the accident.

Anyone with information is asked should use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call 101, quoting reference 13230584662.

An online fundraiser set up in Toby’s honour for his family at Leeds General Infirmary has raised more than £10,000.

It includes a message and donation from youth football club Clifton Rangers who said Toby had played for them for three seasons.

He also played for the junior section of West Bowling ARLFC and the club is organising a 12-hour touch rugby tournament in memory of Toby on Saturday (November 18) from 6am until 6pm, also raising funds for his family and the hospital.

It will take place at Horsfall Playing Fields in Low Moor and there will be a balloon release at 2.30pm.

The club said: “The club are absolutely devastated this evening to have learnt of the passing of Toby Barraclough.

"A West Bowling Junior, loved by his team mates, family and friends whose memory will always continue to shine.”