Shock as yob covers Calderdale train station with graffiti - then posts his attack on Instagram

The shelters, noticeboards, signs and storage container are just some of what was tagged at Sowerby Bridge Railway Station with spray paint by the culprit.

Friends of Sowerby Bridge Railway Station say they believe they may have tracked him down after finding a video of the vandalism on Instagram.

The account posted from has since been deleted, but they say they have notified British Transport Police and are hopeful the yob will be found.

The graffiti at Sowerby Bridge Railway Station

The group of volunteers was formed in 2010 and work hard to make sure the station is kept in good condition and looks attractive for passengers and the Sowerby Bridge community.

Mike Payne, from the group, said he’d felt “shock, horror and disappointment” when he saw the damage.

"It makes you wonder what the point is,” he said. “There seems to be some people that want to improve things and some that want to destroy them.”

But he said the group are determined to keep up their efforts.

Any business or individuals who would like to sponsor a planter at the station can help boost the look of the station from £50 a year.

The planters are sponsored and maintained by Friends of Sowerby Bridge Railway Station and form part of the town’s entry for Yorkshire in Bloom.

For more information about how to get involved, visit https://friendsofsbrs.org.uk/

Anyone with information about the graffiti should call British Transport Police on 0800 405040.

