Shocking footage shows drink driver swerving across motorway lanes and narrowly missing another car

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police has released shocking dashcam footage of a drink driver who was four times the legal limit when he was pulled over.

The driver is seen swerving across three lanes of the M1 motorway around two miles away from Leeds Skelton Grange services in the rain, before they speeds up, narrowly avoids hitting another vehicle and then ends up on the hard shoulder. He blew a reading of 145 – the legal limit is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

The force published the video as part of a campaign warning about the very real, and potentially fatal, consequences of getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs this summer.

WYP is supporting a national coordinated drink and drug driving enforcement campaign which runs from Monday, August 22 to Sunday, August 28 – although drivers are warned that road policing officers take action all year round to tackle this inconsiderate and dangerous behaviour. The campaign will see offficers from the Roads Policing Unit tweeting details of arrests for drink and drug driving on the @WYP_RPU account.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Claire Patterson, said: “It is easy to go over the limit having drinks at a friend’s BBQ or soaking up the sun in a beer garden. Our advice is to plan ahead and think about how you are going to get home. There is always an alternative to driving whilst under the influence.

“At the very least you face losing your licence and potentially your livelihood if you are caught drink or drug driving, but the cold, hard reality is that drink and drug driving does kill. Our officers see the catastrophic aftermath of the mentality of ‘I’ll be ok to drive.’ Please don’t let us be knocking on the door of your loved one, all for the sake of taking drugs or having a few drinks.”

If you have information about someone who drives after drinking or taking drugs then you can report it online using WYP’s dedicated drink/drug driving reporting form.

If there is a crime in progress, then you should always call 999.