Shocking M62 footage of unlicensed driver's careless manoeuvres in front of marked police car

A driver with no licence has been caught on camera committing careless manoeuvres in front of an marked police car on the M62.

West Yorkhshire traffic police officer PC Dave Cant aka Traffic Dave posted the footage of on Twitter.

The car pulled out in front of a marked police car (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

The video shows what unfolded on the M62 motorway stretch between Chain Bar and Hartshead.

The driver can be seen joining the motorway but their hesitancy causes both himself and the unmarked police car to brake suddenly.

They both come to a compete stop on the carriageway.

With the M62 cordoned off to one lane, the unlicensed driver then swerves off into the coned off area and is later seen taking the next exit at Hartshead.

Commenting on Twitter PC Cant said: "The driver demonstrated this poor level of driving, right in front of a marked Police Patrol car. The reason: No Driving licence! A trip to Magistrates Court pending."