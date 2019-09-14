Shocking picture shows damage to popular Halifax club Acapulco following devastating fire

This shocking photograph shows the smoke damage caused to Acapulco following a fire last night.

The fire service attended the fire shortly before 9pm last night - which was thought to be contained within the third floor.

Approximately 50% of the 3rd floor of building was involved in the fire, the fire service confirmed.

Appliances attended the club on ​Waterhouse Street in Halifax from Halifax, Illingworth, Rastrick, Odsal, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield.Crews were using 1 aerial appliance, three breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to control the flames.

Nobody was inside the club at the time of the fire.

At 11.45pm the fire service had the blaze under control, it was reported.

The engines were reduced to four in attendance as the fire was controlled.