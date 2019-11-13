Shocking video of man biting Halifax police officer highlights constant battle the force is facing

A shocking video that shows a Halifax police officer being bitten is highlighting the challenges police officers still face.

This week marks the one year since the Assaults on Emergency Workers Offences Act came into force.

Shocking moment thug from Halifax bites down on officer's finger

According to West Yorkshire Police the number of assaults on police officers and emergency service workers are increasing every year.

The extended footage shows the savage attack on PC Morgan Taylor and the treatment he received at the scene and the horrific injury the bite left.

The horrific attack in Halifax was captured on the constable's bodyworn camera, who was set upon as he attempted to restrain a man.

In the footage, it shows the man under arrest and pinned against a police car screaming obscenities at two police officers at the scene.

He then suddenly lashes out at one officer who can be heard shouting “stop biting me” before he is wrestled to the ground

PC Taylor had to undergo blood tests, be treated for potential infections and needed hospital treatment for a year after the assault.

A West Yorkshire police officer had to have tetanus shot and course of antibiotics after being bitten by a man carrying hepatitis C. PIC: PC Morgan Taylor

According to the force, six police officers in West Yorkshire are assaulted or spat at every day.

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins said: "I want everybody across West Yorkshire to know that as a chief constable I find it totally unacceptable for officers and staff to be assaulted in the execution of their duty and I will continue to do everything I possibly can to get the right sentence, the right outcome and the right prevention techniques in place."