Shop staff in Gomersal threatened with baseball bat as men steal money from till

Armed robbers threatened shop staff with a baseball bat before making off with money from the till at a shop in Kirklees last night.

Three men went into the McColl's shop on Spen Lane in Gomersal at 9:30pm with one of them carrying a baseball bat, approached members of staff inside the store, threatened them and demanded money from the till. They fled the shop with money.

The suspects are described as three white males in hooded tops all with local accents.

Anyone with any information, or witnessed the three suspects in and around the area on Sunday, is asked to contact West Yorkshire police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170588405 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.