Shotguns stolen from property in Calderdale during daylight burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after four shotguns were stolen during a burglary in Ripponden.

The shotguns were fully licensed and were taken from an address off Coach Road on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened between 11.40am and 3.40pm.

And officers are particularly keen to trace anyone who saw a white coloured transit van in the area that day.

The shotguns are described as

A 12-bore Mossberg pump action shotgun serial number H4940370

A 12-bore Master side by side shotgun serial number 101096

A 12-bore Laurona side by side shotgun serial number 100040

A 12-bore Master side by side shotgun serial number 94906

DC Alison Mitchell from Calderdale CID, said: “We are doing everything we can to fund the person or persons responsible for this and to locate the stolen shotguns.

“I would appeal to anyone in the area at the time or who has information about the crime to come forward.

“I would especially like to hear from anyone in the farming industry or interested in hunting offered these shotguns for sale to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 13190470573