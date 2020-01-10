Significant damage forces Ogden Water visitor centre to temporary close after break in

Significant damage has been caused to Ogden Water visitor centre after a break in.

The centre has been forced to close over the next few days because of the incident that happened overnight.

A spokesperson for Ogden Water Nature Reserve posted on their Facebook page: "We had a break in to the visitor centre at Ogden Water last night, significant damage to the building and interior.

"The police and CSI have visited but the centre will be closed for the next few days as we make repairs. Sorry if you were wanting a coffee or flpjack as part of your winters walk."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale police via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be passed on anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

