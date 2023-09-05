Six drivers caught speeding in one evening in Skircoat area of Halifax as part of police crackdown
Six drivers were caught speeding by police officers in the Skircoat area of Halifax on Sunday evening.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Speed checks were conducted by the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the area following reports from the community of vehicles travelling at excessive speeds.
Six drivers were reported for driving in excess of the speed limit. The highest speed recorded was 47mph in the 20mph restriction zone on Skircoat Green Road along the bottom of Manor Heath Park.