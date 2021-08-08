Smashed window at Calderdale book shop

The damage caused at Page.Bookshop

A window at Page.Bookshop on Elland Road was smashed overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Owner Gareth Bray said the damage meant they were delayed in opening yesterday but they did manage to welcome customers later tin the day.

The shop opened earlier this year and currently only opens on Saturdays from 10am until 3pm.

Mr Bray said he has plans to open the shop more days from September.

He also has a book shop on Park Street in Brighouse which is open Tuesday to Saturday, and runs counselling and teaching sessions.