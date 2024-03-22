Police want to speak to these two men

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted on Tuel Lane near the junction with Wharf Street.

Detectives from Calderdale District CID are keen to speak to anyone who might know the two men in the pictures or saw the attack, which happened at around 1.30am on Saturday, February 3.

Anyone who can help should contact them by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting the crime reference 13240063251.