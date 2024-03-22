Sowerby Bridge attack: Police release CCTV pictures after attack in Calderdale town that left man seriously injured

Police investigating an attack in Sowerby Bridge have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT
Police want to speak to these two men

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted on Tuel Lane near the junction with Wharf Street.

Detectives from Calderdale District CID are keen to speak to anyone who might know the two men in the pictures or saw the attack, which happened at around 1.30am on Saturday, February 3.

Anyone who can help should contact them by calling 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting the crime reference 13240063251.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.