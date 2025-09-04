Sowerby Bridge man's death: Police update after man dies in Calderdale town

Police have given an update on their investigation into a man’s death in Sowerby Bridge.

As reported by the Courier, a 75-year-old had been arrested after the death of a man in his 50s on Monday.

Police were called to Church View at 4.50pm to reports of a disturbance.

The air ambulance was deployed and a man was taken to hospital but died a few hours later.

Police on Church View in Sowerby Bridge

Today, police say the man’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious and the 75-year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail.

They say further enquiries into the man’s death are being made.

Anyone with information that might help officers should call police on 101.

