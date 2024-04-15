Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As reported by the Courier, a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with a broken arm and what police described as “minor stab wounds” after emergency services were called to St Peter’s Avenue late on Saturday night.

Members of the public had called police saying there had been a disturbance involving several men who were in vehicles which had crashed.

Police have said today that the 26-year-old who was hurt and a 29-year-old man who were both arrested on suspicion of affray have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police in Sowerby Bridge on Saturday morning after the stabbing

St Peter’s Avenue and part of Sowerby New Road were taped off on Friday night and for several hours on Saturday while detectives investigated.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.