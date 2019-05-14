Spate of Calderdale house burglaries sees police issue urgent warning

A spate of break-ins over the last 24 hours has sparked a warning from the Calderdale police force.

Calderdale Neighbourhood Police Inspector Ben Doughty has said that in the last 24 hours there have been four residential burglaries.

Three of these were sheds or outbuildings and one incident saw a burglar sneak in through an insecure door in at a property in Bradshaw.

Key facts and advice over sneak in burglaries from West Yorkshire Police

Doors and windows should be locked at all times - it only takes 60 seconds to reach through an open door or window.

Lock the doors, take the key out, don't leave it on view or in reach of a letter box or cat flap.

Always know where the house key is in case you need to get out in an emergency.

Don't leave bags, laptops, tablets or keys just inside the door.

Make sure everyone in your home get into the habit of being more secure.

Consider setting up a neighbourhood watch team in your area