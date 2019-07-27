Spate of Calderdale shed break-ins sees police issue safety warning

Police officers in Calderdale have issued a safety warning after a spate of burglaries and thefts from garden sheds.

A number of houses across the borough have been targeted and officers are advising people to make sure their buildings are secure.

Here is a full rundown of where the offences have taken

Overnight on July 20/21 sheds at two addresses in Colden were entered after the padlocks were forced. Electrical power and garden tools and also lawnmowers were taken.

READ MORE: Calderdale man who thought banging was thunder discovers noisy burglar in his house



Overnight July 20/21, a garden in the Friendly area of Sowerby Bridge was entered and an attempt was made to gain entry to a shed. On this occasion, no entry was gained but slight damage was caused.

During the early hours of July 22, in Stratton Road, Rastrick the door on a garage was forced. Entry was gained but no property was taken.

Overnight on July 22-23 in Lillands Lane, Rastrick, the padlock on a shed door was forced, entry was gained and a Carrera mountain bike was taken.

At 12.30pm on July 24 an outbuilding on Change Lane, SIddal, was entered after a padlock on the door was forced.

The building was fitted with an alarm that did activate, disturbing suspects who quickly ran from the scene and made off in an awaiting vehicle.

Unfortunately no description of the suspects nor the vehicle was obtained due to the speed at which the suspects left the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, visit the main West Yorkshire Police website and leave a message via their contact page.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.

