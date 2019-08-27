Spate of Halifax house burglaries over Bank Holiday weekend

An investigation has been launched after a spate of house burglaries in Halifax over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Overnight Sunday into Monday August 26 2019 a number of residential burglaries occurred in the Wheatley/Ovenden/Illingworth area of Halifax.

Detectives say initial enquiries have shown at least two people in the area for a considerable amount of time.

Police are appealing for local residents to check their CCTV systems between midnight and 6am for any persons approaching their properties.

DI Stephenson from Calderdale CID who had issued the appeal said: "Whilst you may not have personally been the victim of a crime, you may well have footage that assists in the early arrest of those responsible"

Enquiries to date would tend to show that those responsible are local to the area.

Anyone identifying such footage is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 01422 337169

