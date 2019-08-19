Spate of house burglaries across Calderdale sees neighbourhood police teams issue warning

The number of house burglaries in Calderdale has been revealed as neighbourhood policing teams issued warnings to residents.

In the last 7 days in Halifax NPT there have been 12 burglaries of residential premises.

These have happened in one unsecured house and two attempted house burglaries.one was domestic related incident, three saw windows were forced open, four doors were forced open and one by unknown means.

Over the same period The Calder Valley NPT area there have been 24 burglaries of residential premises.

Four is these were committed in sheds and eight in unsecured homes.

There were seven attempted burglaries to houses,

In five of the properties one saw keys hooked through cat flap, one was committed by a bogus caller, one euro profile locked was forced and two properties saw window panes smashed.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Police said: "In Calderdale, all residential burglaries are reviewed and investigated by our team of burglary detectives.

"Please be alert and report any suspicious activity to police. If you have any information on criminally active people call Crimestoppers free and anonymously on 0800555111."