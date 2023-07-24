'Speak to your kids' plea after teens spotted on roof of Calderdale high school twice in three days

A gang of six youths were spotted on the roof of Calder High in Mytholmroyd at around 9.20pm on Friday and again at 3am this morning (Monday).

The group of teenage boys and girls, aged 15 to 16, also broke into the school and the school says they have been seen on CCTV running around the building, causing damage and kicking in doors.

Calder High says from the youths’ faces and clothes, they look to be the same gang involved in both break-ins.

Teens have been seen on the roof and running around the corridors of Calder High School

"The police were called and the CCTV footage and names of two of the young people who have been identified so far handed to them,” the school has posted on social media.

"The young people have since been seen in Mytholmroyd and this information has also been passed to the police.

"We are sharing this to ask that you please speak to your young people and contact either us or the police if you have any information about the incidents.

"Please support us in reminding all young people that entering the school site when it is closed is a crime and it will be taken seriously and reported to the police.

"Alongside this, we do not want to be wasting school money and the site team’s time and resources over summer on mindless vandalism.

"We would much prefer to use it improving our resources and classrooms for our students.”