Speeding drivers caught outside these Calderdale schools

Neighbourhood Policing officers have been catching speeding motorists outside schools in Calderdale.

Officers from the Calder Valley's team conducted high visibility school patrols in the mornings between January 21 and 23.

Speed patrols have been conducted outside schools in Calderdale (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

Their main focus for the patrols was to monitor the speed of drivers and dangerous parking after a number of complaints.

In total 16 drivers were dealt with for excessive speed.

The patrols were conducted outside Christ Church CE (VA) Junior School in Sowerby Bridge, Triangle C Of E Primary School in Sowerby Bridge and Barkisland C Of E Primary School.

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team have also been conducting patrols outside schools.

A spokesperson for the Calderdale NPTs said: " Contrary to popular believe, it is not the role of the police to enforce school parking, this is the responsibility of the council.

"The police are an emergency service however we do try to attend when we are available. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the parents who are dropping and picking up their children."

