Speedster caught 20mph over the legal limit on Calderdale road

Officers from Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted speed checks on Blackley Road and Rochdale Road as well as on Saddleworth Road.

Near to Greetland Primary School on Saddleworth Road, there is a 30mph zone and officers issued six tickets for excess speed and two tickets for driving whilst using mobile devices.

The highest speed recorded today was 50mph in a 30mph zone...

Police operation in Calderdale

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "Speeding and use of a mobile phone whilst driving are two of the fatal four offences, which can have a significant impact on the number of fatal collisions on the roads."