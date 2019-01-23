Speedster caught travelling 26mph over the limit on busy Calderdale road

A speeding driver was caught travelling 26mph over the speed limit during a police operation.

Calderdale police officers conducted speed enforcement checks in the Sowerby Bridge and Ripponden areas.

A number of drivers were spoken to and educated regarding their speeds in the area.

A total of three Section 59 warnings were issued which prevents the anti-social use of motor vehicles.

Three Traffic Offence Reports were issued for speeding offences and one driver was reported for summons to court for driving at 56mph in a 30mph limit on a busy main road.

A spokesperson for the Calderdale police force said: "There was a clear reduction in drivers speeds in the area due to these checks being conducted and these checks will continue periodically throughout the coming weeks.

"The typical stopping distance (thinking distance and braking distance) for an average family car from 30mph is 23metres. The typical stopping distance at 60mph is 73 meters. Think before you speed."

