Speedster travelling 11mph over the limit in Brighouse snared by police

Calderdale police officers have been conducting patrols to catch speedsters in Brighouse

On Decemember 6, speed checks were carried out in the Clifton area of Brighouse.

Special Constables White and Taylor in company with PCSO Pell carried out speed and vehicle worthiness checks on Clifton Common and Deep Lane in 30mph sections entering and leaving the national speed limit areas.

A total of 12 verbal warnings were issued for exceeding the speed limit.

One ticket was issued for one driver who was caught exceeding the speed limit travelling at 41mph.

Two vehicle defect notices were issued for vehicles with broken lights.

