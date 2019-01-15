Speedsters caught and vehicle seized in Calderdale police operation

Drivers have been caught speeding and one vehicle was seized as part of a police operation in Calderdale.

Special Constables Lynch and Sherwood conducted a traffic operation in the Calder Valley area on Saturday.

Speed checks were conducted on Cragg Roadd in Mytholmroyd, Burnley Road in Cornholme, Halifax Roadd and Rochdale Road in Todmorden.

One vehicle was seized for no insurance and the driver reported to court for driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.

Another driver was issued with a vehicle defect form which requires them to fix a defective part on their vehicle.

A total of 17 drivers were stopped and advised regarding excess speed.

