Staff at newsagents in Northowram threatened with knife before robber leaves with cash

Staff at a newsagents in Northowram were threatened at knife-point last night (Sunday) before a robber left with stolen clash.

By Tom Scargill
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:31pm

Police were called to the Northowram News shop on Northowram Green following reports of a robbery last night.

A woman entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife before leaving the premises with cash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220654463.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.