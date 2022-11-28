Staff at newsagents in Northowram threatened with knife before robber leaves with cash
Staff at a newsagents in Northowram were threatened at knife-point last night (Sunday) before a robber left with stolen clash.
Police were called to the Northowram News shop on Northowram Green following reports of a robbery last night.
A woman entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife before leaving the premises with cash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220654463.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.