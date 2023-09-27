Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The van was taken from outside the Overgate Hospice charity shop in Hebden Bridge.

It is used by the hospice’s retail team to collect donated items from the community and deliver to the charity shops to be sold. All money raised from the sale of items is then spent on patient care at the hospice.

The van also delivers items of furniture to customers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A photo of the van that has been stolen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey Broadbent, head of retail at Overgate, said: “This is devastating news this morning. Our diary was full today with collections and deliveries booked in that will now have to be rearranged.

"Our vans are vital to raising money for our hospice and setbacks like this have a direct impact on the money we raise.”

Laura Golding, director of income generation, added: “We are asking the community to be vigilant this morning in case the thieves are using the van to collect illegally on behalf of the hospice.

"We never carry out door-to-door fundraising so if you are approached unexpectedly, please ask for identification and call the hospice on 01422 387121 if you are unsure.”