Staff at Overgate Hospice left devastated after heartless thieves steal van outside charity shop in Hebden Bridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The van was taken from outside the Overgate Hospice charity shop in Hebden Bridge.
It is used by the hospice’s retail team to collect donated items from the community and deliver to the charity shops to be sold. All money raised from the sale of items is then spent on patient care at the hospice.
The van also delivers items of furniture to customers.
Tracey Broadbent, head of retail at Overgate, said: “This is devastating news this morning. Our diary was full today with collections and deliveries booked in that will now have to be rearranged.
"Our vans are vital to raising money for our hospice and setbacks like this have a direct impact on the money we raise.”
Laura Golding, director of income generation, added: “We are asking the community to be vigilant this morning in case the thieves are using the van to collect illegally on behalf of the hospice.
"We never carry out door-to-door fundraising so if you are approached unexpectedly, please ask for identification and call the hospice on 01422 387121 if you are unsure.”
The van’s registration number is MW15 EFE, and if you see the van, call the police directly on 101.