Stolen bikes causing a nuisance to Halifax residents seized by police
Two motorcycles have been seized by police in Halifax as part of an operation to tackle the anti-social use of motor vehciles.
Operation Hedgeson is continuing to tackle anti-social use of motor vehicles around Ovenden and North East Halifax.
Following the success of the two-day operation at the start October, a further two stolen bikes were seized and taken off the roads by neighbourhood policing team.
These bikes are believed to be linked to anti-social behaviour in the area which caused unnecessary upset for local residents.
Sergeant Joshua Allgood of Halifax NPT said: “Operation Hedgeson will continue to pursue, catch and convict those responsible for causing a nuisance in our communities with their anti-social and dangerous activities.
“We have additional visible officers in the Ovenden Green area who are happy to discuss any concerns you wish to raise, if you see our officers on patrol, don't hesitate to speak with them.”
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe