Stolen bikes causing a nuisance to Halifax residents seized by police

Operation Hedgeson is continuing to tackle anti-social use of motor vehicles around Ovenden and North East Halifax.

Following the success of the two-day operation at the start October, a further two stolen bikes were seized and taken off the roads by neighbourhood policing team.

These bikes are believed to be linked to anti-social behaviour in the area which caused unnecessary upset for local residents.

The bikes seized by police officers in Halifax

Sergeant Joshua Allgood of Halifax NPT said: “Operation Hedgeson will continue to pursue, catch and convict those responsible for causing a nuisance in our communities with their anti-social and dangerous activities.

“We have additional visible officers in the Ovenden Green area who are happy to discuss any concerns you wish to raise, if you see our officers on patrol, don't hesitate to speak with them.”